Recovered covid patients cross 30,000 mark in J&K

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 22:58 IST

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 15 deaths and 641 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the UT’s tally to 38,864. Of these, 29,568 cases are from Kashmir and 9,296 from Jammu.

As many as 367 people tested positive in Kashmir on Wednesday, including 25 travellers; while 274 cases were reported from Jammu, of which 31 were travellers.

Total 595 people were reported recovered and discharged from different hospitals taking the overall recovery count to 30,079. At present, there are 8,053 active cases in J&K. A total of 9,96,481 tests have been conducted in the UT so far.

A government spokesperson said 92 people were discharged in Jammu division and 503 in Kashmir.

Officials said that 15 more people have succumbed to the disease in the UT, 10 of who were from Kashmir and five from Jammu division. The number of total deaths have reached 732 - 657 in Kashmir and 75 in Jammu.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 131 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 56 and Ganderbal at 54. A total 167 cases was reported in Jammu district and 19 in Kathua.

Srinagar is the worst affected district with 9,499 cases and 225 deaths so far, of which two were recorded on Wednesday. The active cases in district are now at 1,463 after 177 people recovered on Wednesday.