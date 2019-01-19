Regular studies, practice led to success: Sabmit

Regular studies, practice and problem-solving helped Rajasthan’s Sambit Behera (17) to become one of the 15 toppers who have scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main January 2019 examination results declared on Saturday.

Behera, who hails from Odisha, is living in Kota for last couple of years to take coaching for competitive examinations related to engineering. A student of Allen Career Institute in Kota, Behera appeared in the JEE Main January 2019 examination from Kota centre.

“I have been studying for 6 hours daily and focused on maintaining regularity in studies rather than fixed study hours,” said Behera, sharing his success mantra. He said he revised notes, cleared doubts on a regular basis and analysed old test papers of coaching institutes and JEE Main.

Sambit’s father Chandramani Behera is a manager with the State Bank of India at Koraput in Odisha and mother is an ophthalmologist. His elder sister studies at NIT, Rourkela. He (Sambit) likes to play football and watches football and movies. He is expected to appear for Class 12 examination later this year.

