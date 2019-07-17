Regulating Delhi’s band, baaja, baraat will be tough

New Delhi: As the Delhi government prepares to restrict the number of guests at weddings in the city in view of vehicle parking issues, owners of farmhouses and banquet halls wondered how the city administration would enforce such a rule with the limited staff available to the agencies concerned.

On Wednesday, Delhi’s urban development minister Satyendar Jain also acknowledged that without effective enforcement, the policy would remain on paper.

“The onus on checking violations under the proposed policy would lie with the traffic police, the municipal corporations and food inspectors. If implemented properly, the policy will help reduce traffic congestion and food wastage,” he said.

Prem Gupta, a member of a banquet hall association, said keeping a check on guests would become difficult during the peak wedding season (October to December), when hundreds of weddings take place every single day. On November 19 last year, for example, the traffic police had to deploy at least 1,000 personnel on some stretches because the national capital saw about 5,000 weddings that day.

“This is a serious matter. We are consulting experts and also our legal team to understand the various aspects of the policy. We will take up the matter with the Delhi government in the coming days,” Gupta said.

Abeer Tyagi, owner of a catering company in Delhi, asked if the government would provide a list of empanelled NGOs that would collect the surplus food from wedding venues.

“We are ready to follow all norms put out by the government, but are there even that many NGOs which can do this job? Also, if the number of guests is restricted, then the food preparation too will automatically be lesser,” he said.

Power utilities welcomed the government’s decision to make it mandatory for farmhouse owners and organisers to get an electricity connection for events.

“There is rampant power theft to take care of illuminations for such events, especially for those that are organised in parks, on barren land and other vacant spaces. Sometimes, our teams have even been harassed by the organisers when they have reached the spot to disconnect the line. Making power connections mandatory for social functions will not only curb revenue loss, but also ensure safety of guests,” a discom official said.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 23:53 IST