Relatives of six-year-old rape survivor to get Rs 10 lakh financial aid from Delhi govt

New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by a homeless person in west Delhi’s Janakpuri earlier this week.

Kejriwal met the girl’s relatives in Safdarjung Hospital, where she is admitted. “The chief minister was informed that the minor victim’s condition is now stable, though the treatment will take a long time and further surgeries will be required to bring her to normalcy,” said a statement released by the CM’s office.

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain and chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal accompanied Kejriwal.

The statement said, “The CM told the victim’s father that the Delhi government will provide a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family and all possible legal aid in the form of best lawyers will be provided to ensure harshest punishment to the accused.”

A six-year-old girl was raped by a homeless person in west Delhi’s Janakpuri in the early hours of Monday, police said. The accused picked up the girl from a shanty where she was sleeping, the police said. He was caught by some locals and handed over to the police.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 22:05 IST