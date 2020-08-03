Release Rs 450 crore of pending dues of sugarcane farmers: SAD

cities

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded that the Punjab government should clear Rs 450 crore pending dues of sugarcane farmers.

Nakodar MLA and senior SAD leader Gurpratap Singh Wadala said that Punjab government has failed to clear pending payments of sugarcane farmers. He said they should immediately take necessary steps to do so as.

The payment due from private and cooperative sugar mills is nearly Rs 450 crore. He said that in some districts maize is sown as alternative crop while the MSP of maize is Rs 1,850 per quintal but it has never been purchased at this price.

It was the duty of Punjab government to make arrangements for buying maize at MSP so that farmers are not forced to sell at low prices and crop diversification can be encouraged.

He added that the central government has started a price support scheme where the difference between market buying price and MSP is given to farmers from a Rs 15,000 crore fund. The Punjab government could have availed benefit of this if it was notified and implemented in the state.

“Keeping in mind the total sown area of maize and its production, the state government should have approached Centre so that this scheme could have been started in Punjab as well,” added Wadala.