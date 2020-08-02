e-paper
Home / Cities / Reopening of temples in Himachal may take little longer: Official

Reopening of temples in Himachal may take little longer: Official

The reopening may also take in phased manner, the official said.

cities Updated: Aug 02, 2020 17:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
(HT File)
         

People of Himachal Pradesh will have to wait a little longer for temples to reopen in the state as the government is focusing on preventing the spread of Covid-19, principal secretary (revenue and disaster management) Onkar Chand Sharma said on Sunday.

He was speaking to mediapersons in Una on the sidelines of a review meeting with district officials to assess the situation prevailing due to the pandemic.

Sharma said the religious places and places of worship have been closed in the state to prevent the spread of Covid-19. “A decision to reopen the temples may be taken after some time. The reopening may also take in phased manner,” Sharma said.

He said the state government tackled the pandemic effectively and has been successful in keeping the large population of the state safe from the infection. At present, Himachal has more than 2,600 cases and over 1,500 people had recovered, he added.

Sharma said the recent surge in the infections was due to returnee migrant labourers as well as army and paramilitary personnel. He said the recovery rate of Covid-19 cases has also witnessed a drop in past few days and the authorities were making all out efforts to improve it.

He said the state government and the disaster management authorities were fully prepared to counter any emergent situation arising due to the ongoing monsoon season.

“There was a forecast of more than average monsoon rains this year and we have put elaborate arrangements in place. Fortunately, the situation has been normal so far,” he said.

