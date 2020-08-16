e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Repression can’t stop our protests against liquor mafia: Sukhbir

Repression can’t stop our protests against liquor mafia: Sukhbir

He alleged that while no action was taken against Congress leaders and workers when they held any protest, the government went out of its way to target Akali workers

cities Updated: Aug 16, 2020 20:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal (HT File)
         

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday condemned the Punjab government for trying to repress the voice of the people by registering a case against former chief parliamentary secretary Virsa Singh Valtoha along with 1,000-odd others for protesting against the liquor mafia, which had caused over 120 deaths.

He added that party would not be cowed down by such repressive tactics. “We will continue to agitate to ensure justice is meted out to the victims of the hooch tragedy.”

Sukhbir also questioned the double standards of the Congress government on protests. He alleged that while no action was taken against Congress leaders and workers when they held any protest, the government went out of its way to target Akali workers. Former deputy CM added that junior officers were being targeted, while former Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya who did not take action against the liquor mafia despite complaints has been rewarded with a plum posting.

Sukhbir added that besides action against liquor mafia and Congressmen who were running the racket, strict action must also be taken against distilleries from where denatured spirit was released to the mafia.

top news
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In