Rera asks Uttar Pradesh govt to reduce stamp fee on flat registry by 2%

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:04 IST

The Uttar Pradesh real estate regulatory authority (UP-RERA) has recommended a reduction of 2% in the stamp fee, a move aimed at helping the realty sector recover from the financial crisis it is facing in the wake of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease pandemic.

The authority wrote a letter to chief minister suggesting a reduction in the stamp fee after state governments of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra reduced the same, said officials.

“We wrote a letter to the UP government few days back suggesting that the stamp fee should be reduced up to 2% as it will help the real estate sector recover from the financial crisis which has come up due to the pandemic. We have recommended the reduction in all cities across the state as the pandemic has affected the sector everywhere,” said Balvinder Kumar, member, UP-RERA. The authority has suggested the reduction till August 31, 2021.

In Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas, among other parts of the Gautam Budh Nagar district, the stamp and registration department levies 5% of the total property cost, be it an apartment, plot, house or other property, as stamp fee at the time of execution of a lease-deed or registry, which is required to transfer the property’s title, unlike other cities like Ghaziabad or Lucknow, where the stamp fee is 7% of total property cost.

Officials at the state stamp and registration department, meanwhile, said that if UP-RERA’s recommendation is accepted, it might encourage buyers to execute sub-lease or registry of their respective properties.

“There are at least 20,000 homebuyers who have got the possession of their apartments but aren’t executing the sub-lease, thereby causing a revenue loss. The reduction in fee may encourage them to execute registry or sub-lease,” said SK Tripathi, assistant inspector general, stamp and registration department, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The department said it has failed to meet its regular revenue target as buyers are not keen on getting their sub-leases or registries executed due to financial constraints caused by the pandemic.

“We have a target of revenue ₹3,148 crore in the financial year 2020-21. So far, we could only earn ₹450 crore since April 1 till date, against a target of ₹1,500 crore, as the pandemic has thrown challenges before everyone, including buyers,” said Tripathi.

Developers also welcomed RERA’s proposal.

“The UP-RERA’s recommendation should be implemented immediately to tide over the financial crisis that the homebuyers and the entire sector is facing,” said RK Arora, president of the Uttar Pradesh national real estate development council (NAREDCO).

Developers have also requested the state government to take steps to cope with the crisis.

“The state government should take measures without any delay because the real estate sector is facing a huge financial crisis. And if stamp fee is reduced, it will also benefit the government as it will recover revenue immediately,” said Prashant Tiwari, western UP president of confederation of real estate developers association of India (CREDAI).

Homebuyers said they have already demanded a reduction in stamp fee.

“The chief minister should reduce the stamp fee because homebuyers are in a financial mess with job losses and the financial crisis brought about by the pandemic,” said SK Nagrath, president of Jaypee Aman homebuyers’ welfare association.