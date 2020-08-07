Residents say Greater Noida not implementing medical waste disposal plan strictly

cities

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:40 IST

Two days after the Greater Noida authority asked all households to dispose of biomedical waste separately in yellow coloured garbage bags, many residents alleged that the authority is neither implementing the directives strictly and nor is it raising any awareness about it.

“The Greater Noida authority does not seem to be serious at all in implementing this plan to make sure that disposal of biomedical waste such as used masks, gloves among other items is done separately in yellow bags. The body has not created any awareness among the general public about the initiative, and so far has not discussed it with residents’ bodies,” said Davendra Tiger, president, federation of Greater Noida residents’ welfare associations (RWA)—an umbrella body of RWAs.

On Wednesday, the authority had asked residents to buy yellow garbage bags to store used masks, gloves, and other biomedical waste to minimise the risk of infection spread through waste. A private agency (AG Enviro Private Limited) has been roped in to collect these bags and the hazardous waste would be handed over to another private agency (Synergy Private Limited) that will treat it in its plant in Meerut. The authority had also released the mobile phone number of a private vendor from whom the residents could buy the yellow garbage bags.

However, the residents said the vendor had refused to provide the with the bags. “When we called the vendor, he said he will only take an order of a minimum of 25 kg. He refused to deliver 1kg that contains 40-50 bags. Why did the authority release a number that doesn’t any purpose?” said Harendra Bhati, a resident of Sector Beta 1 and member of Active Citizen Team—a citizen’s group.

The vendor, on the other hand, said he was never contacted by the authority.“The Greater Noida authority did not contact me before releasing my mobile number. I only sell bags in bulk for wholesale customers, and I cannot deliver small orders,” the vendor, Neeraj Kumar Gupta, said.

“We arranged the contact details of the vendor from the internet to help the residents. However, the residents are free to buy the yellow bags from any vendor in the market,” said Ramesh Chand, senior manager, Greater Noida authority.

Residents, however, maintained that there was a lack of communication from the authority’s side.

“Many people in our society are in home isolation or under quarantine, and many such people are yet to store the biomedical waste as per the rules. Many others are unaware of the authority’s plans to handle such waste which appears to be only in papers and not on the ground. Releasing a number of a vendor who does not supply bags for retail purposes shows the authority is not serious in its intention to treat this waste. The authority should have made detailed plans to store, collect and handle biomedical waste, ” Bhati said.

Meanwhile, the authority said it provides at least 40 yellow bags everyday to the kin of Covid-19 positive patients and is working on creating awareness among residents.

“We get a list of patients who test positive from the district health department on a daily basis. Subsequently, our team contacts such families to provide them with a yellow coloured bag to dispose of biomedical waste. We are trying to create awareness about the new directive to make sure the hazardous waste is collected separately and treated as per norms,” said Deep Chander, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.