Home / Cities / Residents take out bathtub on waterlogged lane, protest against civic body in Ambala

Residents take out bathtub on waterlogged lane, protest against civic body in Ambala

cities Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:28 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Residents of Nai Basti area took out a bathtub, on the waterlogged lanes, as a mark of their protest against the civic body
The rainfall on Friday morning caused waterlogging in Nadi Mohalla of the city, exposing the poor arrangements made by the civic body for the rainy season.

Residents of Nai Basti area took out a bathtub, on the waterlogged lanes, as a mark of their protest against the civic body’s ill-preparedness to tackle the situation.

“The rainwater up to four feet entered the houses of low-lying areas like Nai Basti and Nadi Mohalla on Friday afternoon and the residents had to bear the brunt of the flooding. We also blocked a road and when the videos of a bathtub on the roads started circulating, officials reached the area and tried to pacify the protestors,” said Congress leader Davinder Verma.

Several localities near the office of the municipal corporation like Jagadhari Gate, TB Hospital Road, lanes near old railway road and posh areas like sectors 8, 9 and 10 were also waterlogged.

“I’m witnessing waterlogging for the last two decades and nothing seems to have changed since then. The civic officials have not cleaned the sewage systems and drain,” a shopkeeper near the old cloth market said.

Despite repeated attempts, MC Commissioner Parth Gupta could not be reached for comment. However, sources said that the MC officials were out on the field to deal with the waterlogging situation.

