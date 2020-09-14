e-paper
Residents, village heads demand government college in Dadri

Residents, village heads demand government college in Dadri

Dadri has only four colleges—three in rural areas and the government aided Janta College at the district headquarters.

cities Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:50 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
         

Residents of Haryana’s Dadri have been waiting for the state government to establish a government college at the district headquarters since last four years.

Dadri has only four colleges—three in rural areas and the government aided Janta College at the district headquarters. The Janata College at the district headquarters was established in 1965 and since then no government college has been set up there.

Now, over 36 village heads in Dadri have demanded establishment of a government college at the district headquarters. They have also sent memorandums in this regard to Dadri deputy commissioner Shiv Prasad.

Narender Dudi, sarpanch of Fatehgarh village, said over 5,000 students from the district will have to migrate to other cities like Bhiwani, Rohtak and Hisar since there is only one college at the district headquarters, which too, does not have honours course in graduation and post-graduation.

“The Janta college does not provide even sociology in the bachelor of arts degree. We have been demanding a government college at district headquarters,” he added.

Sunil Kumar, sarpanch of Ranila village said, “The Janata College was established when Dadri had a population of 15,000 only and now it has crossed 90,000. Still, no new college has been opened here.”

“The government has discriminated with our district and we are yet to get a full-fledged college. Many parents prefer to get their daughters married instead of sending them to other districts due to financial crunch. We have sent a memorandum in this regard to Dadri MLA Sombir Sangwan and administrative officials,” he added.

Senior Congress leader and former MLA Ran Singh Mann said, “The government has been claiming to set up medical colleges at all district headquarters. However, people have been struggling to get a government college which has all graduation and post-graduation courses.”

Dadri deputy commissioner Shiv Prasad said he has received memorandums from many panchayat heads and residents demanding a government college at the district headquarters. “I have forwarded these memorandums to concerned officials,” he said.

