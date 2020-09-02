e-paper
Resume talks, grant Tibet genuine autonomy: Exiled govt to China

Resume talks, grant Tibet genuine autonomy: Exiled govt to China

cities Updated: Sep 02, 2020 19:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Lobsang Sangay, Sikyong (president) of Tibetan government in exile.
Lobsang Sangay, Sikyong (president) of Tibetan government in exile.(HT File)
         

If the Chinese government truly desires peace and stability, it must genuinely address the grievances of the Tibetan people, said Lobsang Sangay, Sikyong (president) of exiled government, here on Wednesday.

He was addressing an event to mark the 60th anniversary of the birth of Tibetan democracy.

On this day in 1960, the first elected representatives of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile took oaths and inaugurated the Tibetan democratic system.

Based on the middle way approach, Sangay said, the Chinese government must resume dialogue with envoys of the Dalai Lama and grant genuine autonomy to Tibet.

Sangay said recently, Xi Jinping, the general secretary of Communist Party of China in his address at the 7th Central Symposium on Tibet Work held in Beijing on August 28-29, stressed on ensuring national security and enduring peace and stability.

“He called on for a vigorous pursuit of ideological and political education in schools at all levels to instill devotion for the motherland; stressed on stabilising Tibet in order to secure the borders and to ensure China’s security at large and; called on officials to ‘actively guide’ Tibetan Buddhism to adapt to the socialist society and ‘promote’ its sinicisation,” said the exiled leader.

Evidently, such misguided repressive policies have only enhanced the plight of the Tibetan people leading 154 Tibetans to self-immolate. The Chinese government must acknowledge the failure of its policies in Tibet, he said.

In 2019, Sangay said, the US State Department report on international religious freedom ranked People’s Republic of China (PRC) among the worst offenders.

Earlier this year, five United Nations independent mandate holders called on the Chinese government to provide information about the whereabouts of the 11th Panchen Lama and to allow an independent monitor to visit him.

“More and more nations around the world are waking up to the threats to global democracy posed by the PRC. In June this year, senior parliamentarians from eight countries including the US, Canada, UK, Germany and Australia announced the launch of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, a coalition that would seek a proactive approach to the challenges posed by China,” he said.

Sangay also recalled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama’s contribution in building and strengthening Tibetan democratic system over the years.

As we celebrate the trajectory of the young Tibetan democracy in exile, we recall our responsibility to our brothers and sisters in Tibet who live under a regime whose every action mocks the values and principles of democracy, the Sikyong said.

“The task is now on our shoulders to protect and strengthen our robust democracy,” he said.

