Rewari police crack four murder cases with arrest of 4

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 20:30 IST

With the arrest of four persons, Rewari police on Tuesday claimed to have solved four murder and one attempt to murder case.

The accused have been identified as Vishal and Ayush alias Mayank of Madhya Pradesh, Ashok of Uttar Pradesh and Mahesh of Gurugram.

Rewari DSP Amit Bhatia said they arrested Vishal and Ayush from Dharuhera and the other two were later caught by Gurugram police.

“During questioning, the accused confessed that they executed four killings and were involved in a murder bid in Gurugram and Rewari. They had killed a couple on June 28 at Gurugram’s Sector 8 and decamped with their cash and jewellery. These criminals had committed these crimes in the last two months,” the DSP added.

He said they were unemployed and had formed a gang a few months ago, aiming to execute highway robberies.

“They used to take lift from people travelling alone in their vehicle. Their modus operandi was to snatch the victims’ valuables and later kill them,” the DSP said.