Rise in suicides underscores need for better mental healthcare in Himachal

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 12:47 IST

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has seen a rise in the number of suicides this year, particularly during the lockdown since March, which underscores the need for improving the state’s mental health facilities.

Though a mental health rehabilitation centre was set up in Shimla in 1997 and a helpline number 104 was launched two years ago, these facilities are woefully inadequate in dealing with the scale of the problem.

According to police data, an average of three people commit suicide in the state every day and there are only five government counsellors to address issues related to mental health of a population of 75 lakh.

Initially, the helpline that functions 24 hours a day and seven days in a week, was not active but nowadays it gets 120 calls daily.

Special secretary, health, Nipun Jindal says, “Mental health problems have increased during the lockdown and there is a plan to set up a helpline in each of the 12 districts.”

Issues related to mental health are also being addressed on the e-sanjeevani portal.

MOST VICTIMS ARE LABOURERS, HOUSEWIVES

The police recorded 466 suicides till July 31 this year with an average of 67 people ending their life every month. Last year, 710 people committed suicide, an average of 59 suicides a month.

Of the total suicides this year, 12% (55) were abetted and cases were registered under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. In the remaining 88% of cases (411), inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Among the victims, 62% are men and 38% women. Of them, 21% (101 cases) are of labourers; 15% (72) housewives; 8% (38) students; 6% (29) private employees; and 4% (16) each are farmers and businessmen.

13% of the victims took the extreme step due to marital discord (60 cases) and 12% due to domestic disputes (58 cases), while 7% or 33 victims ended their life because of health problems. Ten people committed suicide due to loss of job.

Police said that from January to April, the average number of suicides was 10 but it shot up to 25 from May to July. In May, June and July, more than 100 suicides were reported each month. The monthly average from January to April was 41.

YOUNGSTERS MOST VULNERABLE

People between 18 years and 35 years are most vulnerable to suicides as 111 men and 57 women in the age group ended their lives this year. They comprised students and those in their early married life. Those in the 35-50 year age group were also vulnerable with issues such as a troubled marriage and hectic professional life.

Domestic violence, economic distress, failed relationships, unemployment, health, setback in business; drug abuse and alcoholism are factors that drove people to take the extreme step.

PRESSURES OF SOCIAL DISTANCING

“Social distancing measures, though vital to stop the spread of Covid-19, leads to isolation from loved ones. People are at greater risk of anxiety, depression and loneliness. It could lead to fear, panic, regret, guilt, a sense of loss or despair. Such emotions can lead to suicidal thoughts,” says Dinesh Dutt, the head of the psychiatry department at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla.

Health experts say that not only the government but people at large can also play a vital role in improving the mental health scenario. “Social media has a responsible role to play. A suicidal act is unwarranted and undesirable,” says Dr Sanjay Pathak, the senior medical superintendent at the Himachal Hospital of Mental Health and Rehabilitation, Shimla.

“Drinking, smoking and drugs are escape routes that complicate matters. Face the problem and seek help of a therapist. Meditation, yoga and music help improve mental health,” he adds.

WORST-HIT DISTRICTS (JANUARY TO JULY, 2020)

District Male Female Total

Kangra 54 25 79

Mandi 43 32 75

Shimla 31 28 59

Una 34 13 47

Sirmour 27 14 41

Hamirpur 21 15 36

Solan 19 14 33

SIGNS TO WATCH OUT FOR

1) Change in routine, eating and sleeping less

2) Lack of energy or feeling tired

3) Feeling of hopelessness or feeling overwhelmed

4) Restless, agitated, nervous, and irritable

5) Withdrawal from family and friends