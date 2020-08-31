e-paper
Road cave-in, wall collapse disrupts life in Kalyan, Ulhasnagar

cities Updated: Aug 31, 2020 00:52 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
         

Several incidents of collapsed and road cave-in were reported from Kalyan and Ulhasnagar areas after a heavy downpour on Sunday.

A portion of the Shiv Mandir road, Kurla Camp in Ulhasnagar caved in on Sunday. Due to this, one side of the road has been barricaded and is closed for traffic.

An incident of slab collapse of a vacant building and a wall collapse of a bus depot in Kalyan were reported, however, no one was injured in any of these incidents.

Mahesh Sitlani, City engineer of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), said, “We have barricaded the area. We will soon take up the repair work in three-four days after we appoint a contractor. The continuous downpour might have led to the cave in of the road.”

Another incident of slab collapse in Ulhasnagar’s Lal Chakki locality was also reported on Sunday. This is the second time when a slab of this building has collapsed. No one was injured in the incident, as the residents had vacated the building last year.

Ganesh Shimpi, assistant commissioner, UMC, “The slab of this building fell last year, after which it was vacated. We have not taken any decision yet as there is a stay order on demolition work. The Bombay high court had asked not to vacate and demolish buildings during the pandemic. In June, we initiated the demolition of extremely dangerous buildings, however, residents approached the court and got a stay order on all 30 extremely dangerous buildings.”

In Kalyan, the continuous downpour led to the collapse of portions of the wall of the Ganesh Ghat, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) depot on Sunday. The wall that is located on the banks of the Waldhuni river fell off on the road that leads to the depot. No injuries were reported in the incident.

“The city has been receiving rainfall since last three days. Earlier also the wall had collapsed followed by which the portion was repaired,” said a worker at the depot.

As per the tehsil wise rainfall recording and analysis data, Kalyan recorded 33.7mm of rainfall, and Ulhasnagar received 63.0mm rainfall on Sunday.

