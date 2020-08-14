Robbery spree: Armed gang targets four people in three hours before running into police

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 21:53 IST

New Delhi

Five men went on a serial robbery spree -- targeting a motorcyclist, a car owner and two truckers in Haryana and Delhi -- over three hours between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before they ran into a Delhi Police team that was on their trail, police said.

Armed with guns, the five alleged robbers had even fired at a man in neighbouring Bahadurgarh in Haryana for resisting the robbery of his Maruti Baleno car, Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said.

The police have arrested three suspects -- Khajan Singh, Nakul and Gopal Nagar -- all of whom have a total of 40 criminal cases between them in Delhi. “The three of them were released from jail on bail between January and July this year,” the DCP said.

The five suspects allegedly begun the robbery spree in Bahadurgarh around 10.30 pm on Tuesday when they robbed a motorcycle. “The three of them then rode the motorcycle on the streets of Bahadurgarh to spot a man driving a Baleno car. At gunpoint, they robbed his car, mobile phone and other belongings and fired at him when he resisted the robbery bid. The victim escaped unhurt,” said another investigator.

The robbers allegedly abandoned the robbed motorcycle and drove the Baleno into Delhi where they allegedly targeted a 25-year-old truck driver in Gummanhera village of Chhawla. “They intercepted his truck around 12.15 am on Wednesday and used a pistol to force him to part with his wallet and two mobile phones,” the DCP said.

The truck driver, Sachin, sought the help of a passerby to alert the local Chhawla police, which sounded an alert for the particular car in their jurisdiction.

The robbers were not done for the night. They drove into the jurisdiction of Jaffarpur Kalan police station where they intercepted another truck in Malikpur village around 1.30 am. “They stopped the truck on the pretext that his vehicle had damaged their car and robbed Rs 5,000 from him,” the DCP said.

By this time, the staff of both police stations were looking out for the same car.

“Minutes after the fourth robbery, one police team noticed a Baleno car of the same description emerging from Malikpur village. When they tried to stop the car, one suspect jumped out of the vehicle to attempt to run into the field nearby, while the others managed to drive away,” the DCP said.

The police were able to chase and catch this suspect, Khajan Singh, 29.

Around 3 am, the police recovered the car from Khaira Road near Najafgarh where the suspects had abandoned it. The pistol allegedly used for threatening the victims and shooting at one of them was recovered from the car.

At Singh’s instance, the police arrested two more suspects later in the dayeven as two others -- including the alleged gang leader -- remain on the run.