Rohtak, Sonepat, Jhajjar witness 115 murders since March: Police data

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 23:03 IST

Since March 1, 115 murder cases have been reported in Haryana’s three Deshwali districts of Rohtak, Sonepat and Jhajjar, shows the data obtained from the police departments of these areas.

Rohtak saw 47 murder cases, Sonepat 42 and Jhajjar 26 in the span of six months.

Officials say most of these murders were outcomes of family disputes and personal enmity.

The most recent killing was of a 36-year-old man, who was shot dead by a group of seven persons near his fields at Bhainswal Kalan village in Sonepat on August 29.

The police had last week recovered from a Jhajjar canal bodies of a young runaway couple from a village in Sonepat district. The police had arrested the woman’s father for hatching a conspiracy to kill them. The couple had fled their homes on August 10 as their parents were objecting to their marriage.

Three of those killed in Sonepat were police personnel. Two of them were gunned down by four assailants while they were patrolling near Butana check-post in Sonepat’s Baroda on June 30. The third one was killed in a crossfire.

In Rohtak, the list of murders includes a 19-year-old woman and her husband from Farmana village, who were killed by the former’s brother and his two aides at Bhiwani’s Badesra in June; a milkman who was shot dead by unidentified assailants this week; a woman who was stabbed to death by her husband in Bhani Maharajpur village; a man who was gunned down in Bhali village; another man who was killed in a similar manner by his friends in Bhani Bheron village; a convict out on bail who was also gunned down and a woman and her daughter who were burnt alive by her husband in Salara Mohalla.

On the rise in criminal activities, Sonepat superintendent of police Jashandeep Randhawa said most of the murders were the result of family disputes and old enmity.

“We have traced most of the criminals and accused, except four. The remaining accused will be behind bars soon. Our cops are working hard to prevent such criminal activities and making constant efforts to arrest the murderers who committed these crimes,” he added.

A spokesperson of Jhajjar police said they have traced 24 out of 26 accused named in the murder cases that took place in their district.

As per the Rohtak police spokesperson, they have arrested the accused in over 90% of the cases.