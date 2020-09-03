Roll back hike in property tax for rentals, demands BJP

cities

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 23:11 IST

Strongly opposing Punjab local bodies department’s decision to increase the property tax on rental accommodation in the city, the BJP on Thursday demanded roll back of the order.

Party leaders accused the state government of adding to the woes of residents who were already suffering financial crises.

Earlier, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) used to collect property tax for this category at ₹5 per yard. But, the local bodies department on August 31 notified the hiked 7.5 percent tax on the annual rent generated by the owner of such a property. The new rates would be applicable from April 1, 2020.

Punjab BJP vice-president and former Ludhiana senior deputy mayor Praveen Bansal said the residents are already struggling to make ends meet amid the ongoing pandemic and the government has decided to add the tax burden. Moreover, most of the PGs and labour quarters are lying vacant as the tenants have returned to their homes due to the pandemic. The owners are not getting rent and the government is burning a hole in their pockets, the BJP leader said.

“Rather than providing relief to the residents amid the pandemic, the Punjab government is increasing taxes. It should revoke the hike immediately. For most residents, their incomes have shrunk, while some are bearing high treatment costs after contracting the disease. It is unfortunate that the government is not being run by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, and the bureaucracy is making all the decisions in closed-door meetings. The CM should step out of home isolation and see the ground reality,” said Bansal.

Apart from criticising the increase in the property tax, former BJP councillor Inder Aggarwal slammed the government for imposing the decision with retrospective effect. “It will lead to large-scale corruption as many residents have already paid the tax and they will now be served notices for reassessment. This will also lead to chaos and harassment of the public. The government should immediately reverse the decision,” Aggarwal said.