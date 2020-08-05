e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Rs 20 cr work in Patiala on hold, as trust fails to open financial bid

Rs 20 cr work in Patiala on hold, as trust fails to open financial bid

An official with the Patiala Improvement Trust (PIT) added that the department of local government had failed to materialise tenders, even as over 10 contractors had filled in the papers

cities Updated: Aug 05, 2020 21:04 IST
Navrajdeep Singh
Navrajdeep Singh
Hindustan Times, Patiala
The works include laying interlocking tiles roads worth Rs 17 crore and Rs 3 crore of bitumen roads in ward numbers 2-16 and 18-29.
The works include laying interlocking tiles roads worth Rs 17 crore and Rs 3 crore of bitumen roads in ward numbers 2-16 and 18-29.(HT file )
         

Patiala In a roadblock, development work of around Rs 20 crore in Patiala (rural), the constituency of Punjab local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra, has been put on hold. Patiala Improvement Trust (PIT), the competent authority to carry out the work, has not opened financial bids of tenders.

The works include laying interlocking tiles roads worth Rs 17 crore and Rs 3 crore of bitumen roads in ward numbers 2-16 and 18-29. The tender was floated on June 22, while the technical bid was opened on July 14.

PIT chairman Sant Lal Banga said, “Development work has been delayed due to shortage of funds with the trust. The state government is yet to provide the required financial grant. Work orders can be issued only after the trust gets some funds, as these are major development works worth around Rs 20 crore and can’t be started with an empty exchequer.”

An official with the PIT added that the department of local government had failed to materialise tenders, even as over 10 contractors had filled in the papers.

In January, after a tiff with Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, Mohindra had shifted development works of half of the city area from the corporation’s kitty to that of the PIT. The mayor had organised a religious function and tried to project himself as the next candidate from the Patiala (rural) constituency. This had led to major differences between Bittu and Mohindra.

As per orders issued then, the state government is to provide funds for the development work that the PIT will execute. Mohindra could not be contacted as his phone was switched off.

top news
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi’s Ram temple comment’: Kerala CM Vijayan
‘Not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi’s Ram temple comment’: Kerala CM Vijayan
Uddhav Thackeray puts BMC on high alert citing more rains in Mumbai on Thursday
Uddhav Thackeray puts BMC on high alert citing more rains in Mumbai on Thursday
‘When you are captain, you are least important’: Rohit reveals mantra
‘When you are captain, you are least important’: Rohit reveals mantra
China allows Indians to return, puts in place strict Covid-19 medical protocol
China allows Indians to return, puts in place strict Covid-19 medical protocol
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In