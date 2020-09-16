e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Rs 21 lakh worth booty stolen from Wakdewadi house in Pune

Rs 21 lakh worth booty stolen from Wakdewadi house in Pune

cities Updated: Sep 16, 2020 19:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: A house in Wakdewadi was broken into in the early hours of Tuesday and cash and valuables worth at least Rs 21 lakh were stolen from the house.

A complaint in the matter has been lodged by Prashant Aminbhavi (50), a resident of the house.

“He is a real estate registration office and lives with his wife and a 20-year-old son. They were not at home when it happened,” said senior police inspector Rajendra Sahane of Khadki police station.

The police have three suspects based on the statement of a person, whose identity is being withheld for now, who saw them running away.

Of the stolen valuables, Rs 3,00,000 was cash, while the other valuables included 380 grammes of gold and five kg of silver, according to police.

The family members were not at home when the theft was committed, according to the complaint.

The lock on the main door was broken by the thieves who entered the house between 5:30pm on Monday and 2:30am on Tuesday, according to the complainant.

Police inspector (crime) Shafil Pathan of Khadki police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Khadki police station against the unidentified suspects.

top news
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Ban on export of PPE coveralls, hydroxychloroquine, sanitizers lifted
Ban on export of PPE coveralls, hydroxychloroquine, sanitizers lifted
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
Jaya Bachchan is doing politics over drug issue, says Jaya Prada
Jaya Bachchan is doing politics over drug issue, says Jaya Prada
4 records Dhoni holds and might continue to do so at the end of IPL 2020
4 records Dhoni holds and might continue to do so at the end of IPL 2020
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In