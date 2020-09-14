e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Rural roads more deadly: NCRB report

Rural roads more deadly: NCRB report

Experts attribute this to poor condition of roads and weak law enforcement in rural areas

cities Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:18 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The mangled remains of a car after a mishap near Hambran village in Ludhiana.
The mangled remains of a car after a mishap near Hambran village in Ludhiana.(HT FILE)
         

Though the urban areas have more traffic, it is the rural areas in Ludhiana that witnessed more road-mishap related deaths in 2019, as per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report released recently.

Of the total 189 deaths recorded in Ludhiana’s rural areas in the past one year, 158 were males while 31 were females. In urban areas too, the number of male victims was more (151) than females (25).

The residential localities seem to be the deadliest in both rural and urban areas, with the maximum number of fatalities being reported from here. While in rural areas, 27% of the total mishap-related fatalities were seen in residential areas, in urban areas, the figure was much higher at 44%.

Areas near school, colleges and other educational institutes in rural parts were the safest, as no accident deaths were reported from such spots in 2019, while in urban areas, 12 deaths were reported from near educational institutions.

In rural areas, as many as 23 deaths were reported near industrial areas, nine near religious places and only one near recreational centres/cinema halls.

In urban areas, 14 people died while crossing roads on pedestrian crossings, eight died in mishaps near religious places and six near

recreational places/cinema and five in mishaps near industrial areas.

Dr Kamal Soi, member national road safety council, said that roads in rural areas are in a bad shape. Besides, there is no law enforcement and medical facilities are also in a bad shape, he said.

top news
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Donald Trump arrives in California for wildfires briefing
Donald Trump arrives in California for wildfires briefing
PM to inaugurate, launch 7 urban infra projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar
PM to inaugurate, launch 7 urban infra projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In