e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / SAD-BJP delegation meets guv, seeks dismissal of Cong govt

SAD-BJP delegation meets guv, seeks dismissal of Cong govt

It also sought a probe by a sitting judge of the high court or the CBI into the hooch tragedy and demanded an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate into the alleged “wealth” acquired by some Congressmen from the “illicit liquor trade”

chandigarh Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A joint delegation of SAD and BJP on Thursday urged Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore to dismiss the Amarinder Singh-led government in the state over the hooch tragedy that has claimed 113 lives so far.

It also sought a probe by a sitting judge of the high court or the CBI into the hooch tragedy and demanded an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate into the alleged “wealth” acquired by some Congressmen from the “illicit liquor trade”.

The delegation urged the governor to direct confiscation of properties of all those involved in the illicit liquor trade, besides stopping “smuggling of denatured spirit and extra neutral alcohol (ENA) from distilleries”.

It also demanded that murder cases be registered against all those named by the families of the victims.

While handing over a memorandum to the governor, the delegation said the hooch tragedy was the direct result of alleged “state patronage”.

“The liquor mafia has been given full liberty by the Congress government in the state and because of which more than 100 persons have died,” SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged.

“The chief minister has the excise and home portfolios and now you cannot run away,” he said.

The delegation said the supply of spurious liquor had happened due to the alleged “nexus established between Congress leaders, police and excise officials”.

Sukhbir claimed that no action was taken after two illegal distilleries-cum-bottling plants were unearthed at Rajpura and Khanna sometime back.

He alleged that attempts were being made to divert attention from the role of distilleries in the hooch tragedy by conducting raids against bootleggers making country liquor despite knowing that it was denatured spirit procured from distilleries which was behind the deaths.

The SAD chief claimed that the “illicit liquor trade” has already caused a loss of Rs 5,600 crore to the state treasury.

“We have sought dismissal of the state government. A CBI probe should also be ordered into the hooch tragedy,” BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia said.

Kamaljit Kaur, a family member of a victim of hooch tragedy, accompanied the delegation. PTI

top news
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
On China’s outburst over Confucius centres’ review, India pulls out 2009 rulebook
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
CBI files FIR over Sushant Singh’s death, names Rhea Chakraborty as accused
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
It’s not for me: Speed of Covid-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns
It’s not for me: Speed of Covid-19 vaccine race raises safety concerns
Helipad, 360 degree camera: Nepal’s actions at India borders raises concern
Helipad, 360 degree camera: Nepal’s actions at India borders raises concern
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
2 Chinese generals dissect Xi Jinping’s US policy, push for a relook
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India
Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal
Covid update: Patients killed in Gujarat; Fauci on vaccine; AAP’s 3rd proposal
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In