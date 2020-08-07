SAD-BJP delegation meets guv, seeks dismissal of Cong govt

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:33 IST

A joint delegation of SAD and BJP on Thursday urged Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore to dismiss the Amarinder Singh-led government in the state over the hooch tragedy that has claimed 113 lives so far.

It also sought a probe by a sitting judge of the high court or the CBI into the hooch tragedy and demanded an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate into the alleged “wealth” acquired by some Congressmen from the “illicit liquor trade”.

The delegation urged the governor to direct confiscation of properties of all those involved in the illicit liquor trade, besides stopping “smuggling of denatured spirit and extra neutral alcohol (ENA) from distilleries”.

It also demanded that murder cases be registered against all those named by the families of the victims.

While handing over a memorandum to the governor, the delegation said the hooch tragedy was the direct result of alleged “state patronage”.

“The liquor mafia has been given full liberty by the Congress government in the state and because of which more than 100 persons have died,” SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged.

“The chief minister has the excise and home portfolios and now you cannot run away,” he said.

The delegation said the supply of spurious liquor had happened due to the alleged “nexus established between Congress leaders, police and excise officials”.

Sukhbir claimed that no action was taken after two illegal distilleries-cum-bottling plants were unearthed at Rajpura and Khanna sometime back.

He alleged that attempts were being made to divert attention from the role of distilleries in the hooch tragedy by conducting raids against bootleggers making country liquor despite knowing that it was denatured spirit procured from distilleries which was behind the deaths.

The SAD chief claimed that the “illicit liquor trade” has already caused a loss of Rs 5,600 crore to the state treasury.

“We have sought dismissal of the state government. A CBI probe should also be ordered into the hooch tragedy,” BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia said.

Kamaljit Kaur, a family member of a victim of hooch tragedy, accompanied the delegation. PTI