e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / SAD should part ways with BJP, says Akali MLA Ayali

SAD should part ways with BJP, says Akali MLA Ayali

The SAD has been facing the heat of opposition parties, including the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), over its stand on the issue. They said that Badal was befooling the farmers by resigning from the cabinet as her party still stood with the BJP.

cities Updated: Sep 25, 2020 00:22 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Dakha MLA Manpreet Ayali said on Thursday that SAD should not stay with BJP, which according to him was destroying farmers.
Dakha MLA Manpreet Ayali said on Thursday that SAD should not stay with BJP, which according to him was destroying farmers.(HT PHOTO)
         

Amid simmering tension between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the saffron party over the farm legislations brought in by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government at the Centre, senior Akali leader and

Dakha MLA Manpreet Ayali said on Thursday that it was time for both parties to part ways.

Stating that the BJP was trying to destroy the farmers, Ayali said, “I am a farmer and farmers come first for me. If the BJP is adamant on destroying the farmers, the SAD should part ways with it. I was the one who said two months ago that Harsimrat Badal should resign from the Union cabinet. I have made my stand clear to the higher ups.”

The SAD has been facing the heat of opposition parties, including the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), over its stand on the issue. They said that Badal was befooling the farmers by resigning from the cabinet as her party still stood with the BJP.

SAD core committee member and senior leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said that the party’s leaders have their own views and are free to express themselves.

“But the decision will be taken only by the core committee. The feedback of leaders and party workers will be considered before taking the final decision,” said Grewal.

top news
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Deepika to appear before NCB on September 26, Rakul to be questioned today
Deepika to appear before NCB on September 26, Rakul to be questioned today
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
IPL 2020: KL Rahul leads from KXIP from the front to dislodge RCB
IPL 2020: KL Rahul leads from KXIP from the front to dislodge RCB
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In