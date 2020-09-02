SAD slams govt for removing price cap on buprenorphine tablets

cities

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 01:45 IST

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday slammed the Congress government for doing away with the price cap on de-addiction medicine buprenorphine, stating that it would encourage corruption and would deal a serious blow to the de-addiction campaign in the state.

The party also asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to reverse this order and call for an explanation from health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu in the matter.

“It is unfortunate that the health department has taken this decision after a senior IAS officer of the department who had blown the lid off the earlier buprenorphine tablet scam was shunted out,” former minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon said in a statement.

He said the former health secretary had detected the alleged illegal diversion of about five crore tablets of buprenorphine worth Rs 200 crore by unauthorised persons outside the system.