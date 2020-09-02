e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / SAD slams govt for removing price cap on buprenorphine tablets

SAD slams govt for removing price cap on buprenorphine tablets

The party also asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to reverse this order and call for an explanation from health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu in the matter

cities Updated: Sep 02, 2020 01:45 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday slammed the Congress government for doing away with the price cap on de-addiction medicine buprenorphine, stating that it would encourage corruption and would deal a serious blow to the de-addiction campaign in the state.

The party also asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to reverse this order and call for an explanation from health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu in the matter.

“It is unfortunate that the health department has taken this decision after a senior IAS officer of the department who had blown the lid off the earlier buprenorphine tablet scam was shunted out,” former minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon said in a statement.

He said the former health secretary had detected the alleged illegal diversion of about five crore tablets of buprenorphine worth Rs 200 crore by unauthorised persons outside the system.

top news
India occupies key LAC heights as tensions spiral
India occupies key LAC heights as tensions spiral
Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
‘Privacy, Migrants’: How judge who freed Kafeel Khan bats for fundamental rights
‘Privacy, Migrants’: How judge who freed Kafeel Khan bats for fundamental rights
Fresh clash shows grim reality: Experts
Fresh clash shows grim reality: Experts
Lt Gen Bajwa will explain, says Imran Khan’s minister after corruption scandal hits home
Lt Gen Bajwa will explain, says Imran Khan’s minister after corruption scandal hits home
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 8-lakh mark, death toll nears 25k mark
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 8-lakh mark, death toll nears 25k mark
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In