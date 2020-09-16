‘SAD upheld its rich traditions by opposing ordinances’

cities

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior vice-president Prem Singh Chandumajra on Wednesday said party president Sukhbir Singh Badal has upheld the rich traditions of the party by opposing the central ordinances in Parliament. He also condemned both the Congress as well as the Aam Aadmi Party for “teaming up to avoid voting” on the amendments in the Essential Commodities Bill.

In a statement, Chandumajra said by taking up the cause of the farmers and farm labourers, the SAD president had made it clear that his party will always ensure that the interests of the farming community are safeguarded at all costs.

“We have also made it clear that unlike the Congress party, we do not indulge in doublespeak and don’t play with the sentiments of the farmers by betraying their interests in Parliament,” he said.

Chandumajra said the party president spoke with a cross-section of farmers, farmer organisations and agriculture experts as part of an exercise to take their opinion on the central ordinances.

He also made it clear that the SAD action should be seen from the prism of the welfare of the farmers of the state. “I want to put it on record that the NDA government has taken a number of pro-Sikh and pro-Punjab steps at the instance of the SAD. However, in case of farm ordinances, the Centre did not hold consultations with the SAD and ignored the reservations expressed by the farming community, forcing the party to take a stand against amendments in the Essential Commodities Act in Parliament.”

‘Capt should apologise to farmers’

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday said chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh should have apologised to farmers for failing to protect their interests in Parliament.

“The CM should have resigned from his post instead of indulging in a roadside drama in a desperate attempt to wash away the anti-farmer tag which would now be attached to his name forever,” said SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema.

Cheema said it was ridiculous that at a time when Parliament was in session, the CM was expressing his views on roads here instead of directing his party MPs to express solidarity with the farming community by voting against the ordinances.

The SAD leader also snubbed Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann for indulging in “cheap theatrics”, by claiming that no voting took place in Parliament to pass the Essential Commodities Act. “The two-time MP did not even know that Bills were passed through voice vote in Parliament and was mouthing blatant lies,” he said.