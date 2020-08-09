Sahakarnagar, Vadgaonsheri, Bibwewadi, Karvenagar emerge as new hotspots

cities

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 23:42 IST

PUNE Now in its fifth month of fighting the pandemic, the Covid map of the city is changing.

Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar, Ahmednagar road-Vadgaonsheri, Bibwewadi Yerawada-Kalas Dhanori and Warje-Karvenagar are the areas with the current maximum number of active Covid-19 cases.

All these areas were earlier orange zones and now are being turned into red zones.

The new emerging hotspots are not concentrated in the centre of the city, but are spread across the Pune metropolitan region (PMR).

Two wards in the city currently have a 1,000 active cases and three have at least 900.

Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar has 3,306 progressive positives as of July 28 with 1,309 active cases.

Ahmednagar road-Wadgaonsheri has 2,602 progressive positives and 1,102 active cases.

Bibwewadi has 3,162 progressive positives and 958 active cases.

Yerwada-Kalas Dhanori reported 3,233 progressive positives and 931 active cases; and Warje-Karvenagar has 2,971 progressive positives and 907 active cases.

However, in terms of cumulative progressive positives, the maximum numbers are from Kasba-Vishrambaug wada, which reported 4,567 positives; Dhole Patil road with 3,798 positives and Hadapsar-Mundhwa at 4,025.

The number of active cases in these wards has been going down with currently, the number being at between 500 and 600 cases.

Saurabh Rao, divisional commissioner, said, “Almost all the wards are now throwing up more cases. It is not like earlier when cases were coming from only one particular ward. The localities from where these cases are arising are also changing, as not only slums, but posh areas are also reporting cases.”