e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sahakarnagar, Vadgaonsheri, Bibwewadi, Karvenagar emerge as new hotspots

Sahakarnagar, Vadgaonsheri, Bibwewadi, Karvenagar emerge as new hotspots

cities Updated: Aug 09, 2020 23:42 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Now in its fifth month of fighting the pandemic, the Covid map of the city is changing.

Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar, Ahmednagar road-Vadgaonsheri, Bibwewadi Yerawada-Kalas Dhanori and Warje-Karvenagar are the areas with the current maximum number of active Covid-19 cases.

All these areas were earlier orange zones and now are being turned into red zones.

The new emerging hotspots are not concentrated in the centre of the city, but are spread across the Pune metropolitan region (PMR).

Two wards in the city currently have a 1,000 active cases and three have at least 900.

Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar has 3,306 progressive positives as of July 28 with 1,309 active cases.

Ahmednagar road-Wadgaonsheri has 2,602 progressive positives and 1,102 active cases.

Bibwewadi has 3,162 progressive positives and 958 active cases.

Yerwada-Kalas Dhanori reported 3,233 progressive positives and 931 active cases; and Warje-Karvenagar has 2,971 progressive positives and 907 active cases.

However, in terms of cumulative progressive positives, the maximum numbers are from Kasba-Vishrambaug wada, which reported 4,567 positives; Dhole Patil road with 3,798 positives and Hadapsar-Mundhwa at 4,025.

The number of active cases in these wards has been going down with currently, the number being at between 500 and 600 cases.

Saurabh Rao, divisional commissioner, said, “Almost all the wards are now throwing up more cases. It is not like earlier when cases were coming from only one particular ward. The localities from where these cases are arising are also changing, as not only slums, but posh areas are also reporting cases.”

top news
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In