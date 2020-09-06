e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sans human intervention, flowers of Kaas plateau bloom in the bosom of nature

Sans human intervention, flowers of Kaas plateau bloom in the bosom of nature

cities Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:08 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
         

Pune: Kaas Plateau Reserve Forest, locally known as “Kaas Pathar” (plateau of flowers), may have turned into a sea of blooming flowers in the absence of human intervention because of the Covid lockdown restrictions, according to botanists and environmentalists.

Pune-based botanist Kanchanmala Gandhe said that the virus situation has had a positive impact on conservation of rarest of rare species in the region and would lead to revival of nature at the biodiversity hotspot.

Kaas, located 140 km from Pune in Satara district in western Maharashtra region and home to varieties of flowers, is a world heritage site declared by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The reserve forest is still out of bounds for visitors as the district administration and the forest department are yet to a take a decision on permitting tourists in the area. Tourists, nature lovers and students visit the plateau during the flower blooming season from August to October. Authorities imposed many measures to protect the nature spot after it became a part of a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site in 2012.

Ecologist Madhav Gadgil, who headed the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel formed in 2010, said, “Commercial developments in the form of hotel constructions and ecotourism affected the rich biodiversity of Kaas plateau. There has been a huge rush of people to this sensitive area in the guise of ecotourism and it has triggered commercial activities in the Western Ghats, followed by construction activities like hotels and other infrastructure which has defeated the purpose of protecting the green cover and habitat protection of the plateau.”

Gadgil said that there is a need to strengthen acts like Biological Diversity Act of 2002, which empowers local bodies like panchayats to take appropriate steps for conservation. The participation of locals comprising Adivasis and forest dwellers is of crucial importance in carrying out sustainable development in the area.

“Currently, the government has taken control over the area and Adivasis and locals, the original stakeholders, have been left out in the sustainable development process,” he said.

Gandhe said, “The colour of the plateau changes with season as many flowers, including rare wildflowers, bloom throughout the year. It is natural that the bloom will last for longer period this year because of the Covid restrictions and one can look forward to more varieties of flora in the coming season. Nature comes to its original state if there is no disturbance. The plants will flower with full bloom this time and next year too. Pink balsams, blue utricularies and yellow smithias are in full bloom during monsoons. Kumudini (lotus flower) blossom during October and November.”

“As the number of Covid-19 cases in Satara and its surrounding villages is on the rise, giving permission to visitors to visit Kaas is not in public interest. The authorities have not taken any decision on allowing visitors to the plateau,” S Pardeshi, range forest officer, Kaas Pathar, Satara.

top news
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Bomb hoax stirs panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal town
Bomb hoax stirs panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal town
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In