Sars-Cov-2 virus is showing new emerging pattern of linked mutations: study

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:43 IST

PUNE A study conducted by the Pune’s National Centre for Cell Sciences (NCCS), claims to have found evidence that the Sars-Cov-2 virus is showing a newly emerging pattern of linked mutations.

These mutations are region specific, apart from also showing age-specific indicators, different for each district from where the samples were taken.

The study is based on 90 samples taken from Sassoon hospital and the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune; and from persons who tested positive for Covid-19 in Satara and Nashik. The study also showed mutations varying in symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.

However, the effect of the mutations on symptoms, treatment and development of vaccine, if any, needs need to be further researched, said experts involved in the study.

Dr Yogesh Shouche, scientist and principal investigator, National Centre for Microbial Resources, said, “When we say mutations, it means that the genetic material of the virus is changing. However, from our study we cannot say whether or not the mutations impact the spread, or treatment. This needs to be studied further. It just helps us understand how the virus is changing in the local population. If the virus is changing it may help to understand if the vaccine needs to be made from only one virus strain, or should it be a cocktail of the many different types of the mutations.”

NCMR is affiliated to National Centre for Cell Science and Dr Shouche was part of the research as it was under NCMR.

Dr Shouche also said similar virus types were seen in samples from Europe. He said, “Type 20 A and 20 B, which we saw in the samples we studied, were also found in samples in Europe.”

When asked if these similarities were seen in samples found in China and the USA, Dr Shouche said no.

The virus sequences studied in Pune were compared with those reported from other Indian and global sources, to identify any variations.

According to information released by the National Centre for Cell Sciences, four variations were found to be predominant in most of the sequences.

“The genomes could be grouped into four distinct groups based on these. Three mutations found in the major group, appeared to be more frequent in samples from symptomatic patients, and more prominent in samples from women. Some correlations were also observed between sequence variations and patient age, with six mutations found to be frequent in the samples from younger patients, but being absent in those from senior patients,” the study stated.

“These analyses, thus, revealed a newly emerging pattern of unique linked mutations in the genome sequences from western India, indicating that region-specific evolution of the virus genome might have occurred during the lockdown period,” the study further concluded.

The abstract of the study, named “Phylogenomic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 genomes from western India reveals unique linked mutations”, states that the major cluster (cluster 4), distinguished by mutations C313T, C5700A, G28881A, are unique patterns observed in 45 per cent of the samples.

The study was carried out by NCCS in collaboration with BJ Medical College and the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, and the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, (DMER).

District-wise mutation

A novel and distinct pattern of mutations in the viral strains of each of the districts was observed.

The Satara district viral strains showed mutations primarily at the 3′ end of the genome, while the Nashik district viral strains displayed mutations at the 5′ end of the genome.

Characterisation of Pune strains showed that a novel variant has overtaken the other strains. Examination of the frequency of three mutations i.e., C313T, C5700A, G28881A, in symptomatic versus asymptomatic patients indicated an increased occurrence in symptomatic cases, which is more prominent in females.

Age-wise mutation

An age-wise specific pattern of mutation is also observed. Mutations found in age group 10-25, were not found in higher age range of 61-80.

Dr Shouche further added, “The study shows how the virus is changing as it spreads and now what effect that change has on virus transmission or treatment, needs to be further examined. The impact of the study can help understand the virus even better and this study needs to be taken forward by virologists for how mutations impact infectivity, symptoms and treatment.”