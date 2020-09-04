e-paper
SBS Nagar woman held for murdering lover

As per the police, the woman is already facing cases under the Excise Act for smuggling.

cities Updated: Sep 04, 2020 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Victim’s kin allege she administered an overdose of drugs to him.
A 45-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her lover by administering him an overdose of drugs in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

The accused has been identified as Pinki, a resident of Railmajra village.

The victim, Sandeep Kumar, 28, of the same village, had reportedly been in an illicit relationship with Pinki for the last four years.

His brother, Sanjiv Kumar, told the police that their third brother Sunny was informed by villagers that Sandeep was lying dead at Pinki’s house. “We immediately rushed to the spot and on seeing him dead, informed the police,” he said.

Investigating officer, inspector Bharat Masih said that Pinki was involved in illegal liquor smuggling and is already facing two or three cases under the Excise Act.

Now, a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. She was produced in the court on Friday and sent to four days’ police remand.

