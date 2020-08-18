e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / SC collegium proposes 6 names for Delhi HC judges

SC collegium proposes 6 names for Delhi HC judges

cities Updated: Aug 18, 2020 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium, on Monday, recommended the names of 6 lawyers for appointment as judges of Delhi high court.

The 6 persons recommended are Jasmeet Singh, Amit Bansal, Tara Vitasta Ganju, Anish Dayal, Amit Sharma and Mini Pushkarna.

The Delhi high court is currently functioning with 32 judges against a sanctioned strength of 60 judges.

The collegium also recommended the name of advocate Rajesh Kumar Bhardwaj for appointment to the Punjab & Haryana (P&H) high court. The P&H high court currently has 30 vacancies and is functioning with 55 judges as against its sanctioned strength of 85.

The collegium had, on August 14, recommended the appointment of 11 new judges to 3 different high courts. 4 persons each were recommended for appointment to Allahabad and Kerala high courts while 3 were recommended for Gujarat high court.

top news
IAF deploys Tejas jets in western sector
IAF deploys Tejas jets in western sector
Does the PM Cares Fund require an audit by the CAG? What the Supreme Court said
Does the PM Cares Fund require an audit by the CAG? What the Supreme Court said
Sushant Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict on Rhea’s plea tomorrow
Sushant Rajput death: Supreme Court verdict on Rhea’s plea tomorrow
On mission Dhaka, foreign secretary hands over PM Modi’s message to Sheikh Hasina
On mission Dhaka, foreign secretary hands over PM Modi’s message to Sheikh Hasina
Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Donald Trump in 2016: US Senate
Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to boost Donald Trump in 2016: US Senate
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
India plans air bubbles with five neighbours, Pakistan not among them
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
NIA arrests ISIS ophthalmologist who was developing apps for injured operatives
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In