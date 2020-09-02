SC gives, nod, CET-B.Ed now on Sept 22

cities

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 20:32 IST

PATNA

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave its nod to Bihar Governor’s proposal for holding combined entrance test (CET) for admission to B.Ed course on September 22 for the 2020-22 session.

The secretariat of the Governor, who is also Chancellor of state universities, submitted its affidavit in the SC that all the vacancies in the B.Ed colleges of the state for 2020-2022 session would be filled through CET-B.Ed scheduled on September 22.

“The apex court has given its nod for the scheduled test,” said Amit Pawan, counsel for Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga, which is the nodal university for conducting 2020 CET-B.Ed.

The CET-B.Ed, which came into effect in 2018, was an initiative of the Chancellor office to regulate the mushrooming of private teachers’ training colleges in the state.

Last week, the apex court had on Thursday asked the Governor to decide the mode of admission in B.Ed course across the state.

Compared to the first year in 2018, the number of candidates registered and appearing in the examination dropped last year. This year, 1.22 lakh candidates filled up the form.

Due to the lockdown and subsequent rise of Covid-19 infections, the entrance examinations had to be postponed thrice.

Private B.Ed colleges had been demanding permission to admit students on the basis of marks this year and had written to the chancellor. They had also moved the SC for relief.

According to sources in the LNMU, the entrance test would be held in one sitting across the state with increased number of exam centres to adhere to the social distancing norms.

“We have sought reports from all the exam centres across the state and based on the feedback we will plan accordingly,” said a senior LNMU official.

After the examination, the LNMU will have to work fast to ensure early publication of results and then counselling to ensure early start of the 2020-22 session, which has got already delayed.