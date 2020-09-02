e-paper
Scholarship scam: AAP protests, demands Dharamsot’s resignation

Demanding a CBI probe into the scam, the protesters burned the effigy of the minister outside the Mini Secretariat

cities Updated: Sep 02, 2020 22:16 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
AAP workers staging a protest at the Mini Secretariat in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
AAP workers staging a protest at the Mini Secretariat in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest against cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot over the alleged multi-crore SC scholarship scam outside the Mini Secretariat on Wednesday.

The protesters seeking resignation of the minister and CBI inquiry into the matter burned the effigy of the minister outside the Mini Secretariat. Deputy leader of opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, MLA (Jagraon) Saravjit Kaur Manuke also participated in the protest and submitted a memorandum regarding the same at the deputy commissioner’s office.

AAP leaders said that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is also involved in the scam, due to which Dharamsot has not resigned from the cabinet. The inquiry marked to the Punjab chief secretary (CS) by the CM is also a farce as the former will never move against its political bosses, said AAP leaders.

AAP leaders, including Manuke, Ahbaab Grewal and Amandeep Mohi said, “The minister should resign from the cabinet as the additional chief secretary of his own department has indicted the leaders in the report. Dharamsot has embezzled around ₹64 crores, which were meant for Dalit students of the state. The AAP will continue its agitation against Dharamsot and state government until the minister resigns and a CBI inquiry is marked in the case.”

AAP, YAD WORKERS BOOKED

Speaking on the protest staged by AAP outside the secretariat, station house officer (SHO) of Division Number 5 police station, Inspector Kuldeep Singh said that an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Division Number 8 police have lodged an FIR against unidentified Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leaders for protesting outside the Mini Secretariat on Wednesday. YAD had also staged a protest against the minister over the alleged SC scholarship scam.

SHO Inspector Jarnail Singh said that the FIR was lodged under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

