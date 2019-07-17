School students share experiences at Delhi govt’s Festival of Happiness

New Delhi

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Meghalaya’s education minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday visited a government school in central Delhi’s Rouse Avenue and witnessed a panel discussion on the happiness curriculum.

The event was part of the ongoing Happiness Utsav being organised in over 1,000 Delhi government schools.

During the discussion, the students were divided into two groups and made to discuss if happiness classes helped them in studies, the feeling while helping others, and their favourite activities or stories.

The two-week festival, which began on Tuesday, has a series of activities lined up to celebrate one year of Happiness Curriculum during the first 50 minutes of the day. During the festival, students up to class 8 will participate in various theme-based activities such as drawing, plays, writing songs, organising rallies on happiness, compassion, and gratitude.

“I came here to see how we can replicate or modify it (happiness curriculum) because there would be different challenges for every region. We have formed a task force to revise the state curriculum framework,” Rymbui said after interacting with the students.

Sisodia said, “Teachers and students were glad they could interact with the minister and exchange ideas about the models of education in the two states.”

Students shared how the classes have changed their lives. Helping parents, less fighting, and greeting elders were among the few answers given by the children who said they wanted newer stories in the curriculum.

“The classes have helped me manage anger,” said a student of class 5 whose name has been withheld. His class teacher agreed. “I have been teaching this class for five years now. He used to be very aggressive earlier. After these classes, the difference in his personality is evident,” he said.

Schools will also organise a rally to raise awareness on happiness with students of classes 7 and 8 and the grand finale of the festival will take place at Talkatora Stadium on July 31.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 20:53 IST