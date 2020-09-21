Schools reopen in Haryana with few students amid Covid scare

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 20:31 IST

Schools in Haryana reopened partially on Monday for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak in March.

In line with the Centre’s Unlock 4 guidelines, students from Classes 9 to 12 have been allowed to voluntarily visit teachers for a limited time to seek guidance.

According to the standard operating procedure (SoP) issued by the ministry of health and family welfare on September 8, only 50% teaching/non-teaching staff will be allowed on the premises, and attendance is not mandatory for students.

Parent consent is mandatory, and the relaxation doesn’t apply to containment zones.

Schools need to schedule activities and chart out a seating plan to ensure physical distancing of six feet, wherever feasible, among students and teachers.

Sonepat district education officer, Joginder Hooda, said he visited a couple of schools to check and ensure that the standard operating procedures are followed.

“Less number of students visited the schools on the first day. Teachers and other management staff followed safety guidelines. Only teachers, who had tested negative, were allowed to visit the schools. Students were allowed to visit the schools after a written consent from their parents,” the DEO added.

The DEO said the teachers were instructed not to share books, chalks and dusters with other teachers and students. Also, the school authorities have modified the toilets and pedals have been installed to control water taps.

“A five-minute break was given after a 40-minute class. One student was allowed at a time to go to the toilet,” he said.

Students and teachers had undergone thermal scanning before entering the school premises.

A senior education official, pleading anonymity, said many students did not visit the school on the first day as their parents are yet to give the school heads a consent in writing. “We will not allow any student to enter the premises without their parents consent. We cannot take any risks even though we are following safety guidelines,” he added.

Govt school in Fatehabad shut as three teachers test positive

A government senior secondary school in Fatehabad city was closed after three teachers tested positive for coronavirus two days ago. The sanitation drive was conducted in the school and students were informed in advance not to visit the school till further orders, an official said.

Parents refrain from sending kids to school

In Karnal, most parents refrained from sending their children to school amid the rise in number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

As per the record of the district education department, there are 179 high and senior secondary schools in Karnal district and on an average three to five students came to schools to clarify their doubts.

Officials in the district education department said that in some schools not even a single student came on the first day.

A parent, Sumit Kumar said, “It is a very difficult time especially for children. We cannot send them to school as it is very risky because the number of virus cases are on the rise and online classes are a better option.”

Karnal district education officer RK Choudhary said schools were reopened partially as per the guidelines and students were allowed entry only after thermal screening and sanitising hands and shoes.