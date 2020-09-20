Schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 in Himachal tomorrow

cities

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 22:14 IST

Schools will reopen for the students of Classes 9 to 12 from Monday onwards in the state.

The state cabinet gave its nod to open schools outside the containment zones in the state from September 21 as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Union home and health ministries.

A notification in this regard has been issued to the higher education director, elementary education director and the state project director for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

Educational institutions in the state were closed in March after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

These schools will be opened with 50 percent teaching and non-teaching staff in attendance for students from Class 9 to Class 12, provided the students are willing to take guidance from the teachers. For this, a written consent of the parents or guardians of students is mandatory, as per the official order.

Instructions have also been issued to make school in-charge rosters for the teachers being called to the schools.

On Saturday, special cleaning campaigns were carried out in most schools of the state. Sanitisation was completed under the supervision of the school in-charge.

The education secretary said money had been released to schools and colleges to get thermal scanning equipment, which have been purchased by most educational institutions.

Apart from this, the notification states that online and distance learning will continue and will be encouraged.