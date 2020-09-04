Scientists write to PMO, call for ‘immediate end to large-scale lockdowns’

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 01:31 IST

Scientists from several scientific and research institutes across the country have called for an immediate end to large-scale lockdowns as an ongoing Covid-19 management strategy. The letter is expected to reach the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) soon.

“Continuing restrictions on public transport, which impact economic activities, are cruel for the vast majority of the people, who do not have the financial reserves to sustain themselves through an extended period of economic inactivity,” stated the letter signed by 40 professors and scientists.

The letter further stated that child malnutrition, which is already an immense problem in India, will worsen significantly owing to lengthy lockdown.

“While Covid-19 is an important and a new health concern, we cannot afford to ignore other health concerns for so many months,” added the letter.

All the signees have also collectively welcomed the Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Union home ministry on August 29, except for some restrictions, especially on public transport.

“Public transportation, long distance as well as local trains and buses must be opened immediately, in a phased manner... opening private transportation is highly insufficient as a vast majority of Indians depend on public transportation for their livelihood,” added the letter. “Covid should be addressed as a public health concern, rather than a law and order problem.”