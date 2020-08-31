e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Scribe, son injured in clash

Scribe, son injured in clash

Their condition is said to be critical

cities Updated: Aug 31, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A scribe, his son, and their kin were assaulted in a road rage near Itta Wala Chowk on Monday. The victims have been admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where their condition is said to be critical.

In the incident, the accused identified Kirti, 27, of Itta Wala Chowk has also suffered injuries. He has been admitted to a hospital.

Tarsem Ghai, 53, of Shimlapuri said that his son Rahul and their relative Davinder reached Itta Wala Chowk, they landed in a scuffle with Kirti, who while reversing his car hit the victim. The accused later called his accomplices and started assaulting the trio with sharp-edged weapons.

Shimlapuri police station SHO Inspector Varunjit Singh said that the police will lodge FIR after recording the statements of the victims.

Further the SHO said that the police are trying to trace the other accused involved in the clash. Besides, statements of the injured accused will also be recorded. A cross-FIR may be registered as both groups have attacked each other.

top news
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan,China
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan,China
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In