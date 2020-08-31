Scribe, son injured in clash

cities

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 22:52 IST

A scribe, his son, and their kin were assaulted in a road rage near Itta Wala Chowk on Monday. The victims have been admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where their condition is said to be critical.

In the incident, the accused identified Kirti, 27, of Itta Wala Chowk has also suffered injuries. He has been admitted to a hospital.

Tarsem Ghai, 53, of Shimlapuri said that his son Rahul and their relative Davinder reached Itta Wala Chowk, they landed in a scuffle with Kirti, who while reversing his car hit the victim. The accused later called his accomplices and started assaulting the trio with sharp-edged weapons.

Shimlapuri police station SHO Inspector Varunjit Singh said that the police will lodge FIR after recording the statements of the victims.

Further the SHO said that the police are trying to trace the other accused involved in the clash. Besides, statements of the injured accused will also be recorded. A cross-FIR may be registered as both groups have attacked each other.