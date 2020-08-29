e-paper
SDM reaches Raikot police station to probe illegal construction

SDM reaches Raikot police station to probe illegal construction

The police personnel at the Raikot station told the SDM that they had raised funds among themselves for construction of a room

cities Updated: Aug 29, 2020 22:31 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The Raikot police was caught on the wrong foot for carrying out illegal construction inside the police station here on Saturday after sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, Raikot) and the de facto head of nagar council Dr Himanshu Gupta reached at the spot.

The police personnel at the Raikot station told the SDM that they had raised funds among themselves for construction of a room. The SDM asked them to produce documents regarding the construction and ordered them to stop the goings on.

The Raikot police had started constructing a room beside the sentry post 10 days ago with funds raised by the local market associations. The local activists had clicked pictures and complained to the nagar council about the illegal nature of it.

When council officials reached there for inquiry, the police sent them back stating that all construction work of the police fell under the Punjab Police Housing Corporation, adding that they didn’t need separate permission from the local council.

After council officials reported the matter to the SDM, he himself reached the police station for investigation and found the construction going on in full swing.

Station house officer, inspector Ajaib Singh, said that they had space constraints while trying to accommodate the staff, so they had started constructing rooms on their own and gathered funds themselves.

When contacted, Ranjodh Singh, chief engineer, Punjab Police Housing Corporation, said that no amendment could be made without permission of the corporation and the Raikot police had not taken any for constructing extra rooms.

The SDM said that he would be able to say something [on the matter] after the investigation was complete.

