SDMC opens 14 centres in south Delhi to test for dengue, chikungunya

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:15 IST

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday said they had opened 14 centres to intensify testing of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya.

According to SDMC officials, a free facility for enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) test for dengue platelet count will be provided to detect infection by vector-borne disease at these 14 centres.

These centres are SDMC polyclinics located in Mehrauli, Lajpat Nagar, Badarpur, Jangpura, Masjid Moth, Munirka, Gummenhera, Uttam Nagar, Purnima Sethi Super speciality hospital, polyclinic and maternity centre in Tuglakabad, primary care centre in Fatehpur Beri, School Health scheme in Najafgarh, Chest Clinic in Bijwasan and Tilak Nagar Hospital.

A senior official of SDMC’s health department said the tests will be free of cost. “We will spend Rs 248 per patient while conducting the test. But no money will be charged from the visitors,” an official said.

This year, according to civic records, 78 cases of dengue, 34 cases of chikungunya and 74 cases of malaria have been reported till August 31. No deaths have been recorded yet.

Anamika Mithilesh, mayor SDMC, said anyone having fever symptoms could approach these centres for the test.

“We have hired a private company to properly implement the project. The testing facilities will help extend facilities to the common public to get the disease detected as soon as they develop symptoms. It will help in marking locations where the problem is grave,” Mithilesh said.

The mayor said if required, exercises such as fumigation, spraying of insecticides to curb the breeding of mosquitoes in identified areas will also be increased.

She said awareness campaigns will simultaneously be conducted to persuade residents to check breeding of mosquitoes on their terrace, coolers among other potential breeding places.