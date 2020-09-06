e-paper
Home / Cities / Search on for 3 bike-borne car snatchers in Gurdaspur

Search on for 3 bike-borne car snatchers in Gurdaspur

cities Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gurdaspur
         

A manhunt has been launched in Gurdaspur and neighboring districts after three-bike borne men looted a car, a Hyundai Verna, at gunpoint near the Bariar bypass on the Amritsar-Pathankot highway about 3:45 pm on Friday. Gurpreet Singh, of Kot Mohan Lal village, along with a friend was waiting in the parking of a restaurant on the highway for their order, when the robbers struck.

Gurpreet’s friend said, “Three persons, who were on a motorcycle, came to the parking. Two of them alighted and asked Gurpreet to give them the car key. When Gurpreet resisted, one of them opened fire from he was carrying, and the bullet hit Gurpreet’s leg. They fled, taking the car and the bike they were on.”

Gurdaspur SSP Rajinder Singh Sohal said the crime had been recorded in a closed circuit television (CCTV) installed outside the restaurant. However, the faces of accused are not clear in the footage, he said.

He ruled out the possibility of a terror angle, “It appears the accused are robbers. However, our investigation is on is and our search operation is also on.”

