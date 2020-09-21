e-paper
Security guard assaulted during robbery at factory, assailants make off with ₹50,000 cash

Security guard assaulted during robbery at factory, assailants make off with ₹50,000 cash

cities Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:18 IST
         

Noida: A security guard, who is in his late twenties, was injured during a robbery at a food equipment processing factory in Sector 8 early Monday, while ₹50,000 was stolen.

According to the police, the incident was reported in the morning around 4am, when the guard, Rishabh, alleged he was bound and injured by unidentified men.

“There were two guards. Rishabh was posted at the main gate while the other guard, Sabir, was sleeping in a room next to the gate with the keys. Rishabh was injured while Sabir claims he was asleep the entire time and doesn’t know anything,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry in the building, which suggests that the burglars had insider help. The employees of the firm are being questioned and a search is on for the suspects, said the police.

The factory has several CCTV cameras but the suspects decamped with the DVR, in addition to ₹20,000 from the owner’s office and another ₹30,000 from a printing press located on the first floor, said the police.

“Based on the complaint of the owner, we have registered a case at the Sector 20 police station under Section 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the IPC,” said a police officer.

According to Mehtab, the nephew’s owner, “The burglars entered the premises by jumping over the boundary wall, after which they held the guard at the main gate at knife point, before entering the building.”

Police also said that a robbery had occurred in the same company almost a month back in which equipment worth ₹3.5 lakh had been taken.

In a separate incident, a 24-year-old security guard was robbed of his duty rifle, in an area under the Bisrakh police.

The victim, Akash Dixit, was on his way to work on Sunday night when three men on a motorcycle intercepted him, held him at gunpoint and robbed him of his rifle. Based on his complaint, a case of robbery (Section 392 of the IPC) was registered at the Bisrakh police station and a search is on for the suspects.

