e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Security guard hangs self from tree

Security guard hangs self from tree

The man was found dead by passersby who noticed the body and informed the police about the incident

cities Updated: Aug 07, 2020 22:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A 25-year-old security guard allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at Birmi village in Humran road, officials said on Friday.

The man was found dead by passersby who noticed the body and informed the police about the incident.

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination at the Ludhiana civil hospital. The victim was a resident of Birmi village and worked as a security guard in a factory.

ASI Lakhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the body was decomposing and suspected that he committed suicide two days ago. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, however, the police came to know that he was depressed over a matrimonial issue.

The police are investigating the case.

In another incident, a resident of Haibowal Kalan committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence.

According to the family members of the victim, he was found hanging at his room on Friday morning when they broke open the door after the victim did not respond to persistent knocking.

ASI Rajan T Singh said that the police are investigating the case.

top news
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into valley; 16 dead
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into valley; 16 dead
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Deeply anguished and distressed at air accident in Kozhikode, says Hardeep Singh: Latest updates
Deeply anguished and distressed at air accident in Kozhikode, says Hardeep Singh: Latest updates
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
‘Hats off,’ say people for cop’s efforts to help domestic violence victims
‘Hats off,’ say people for cop’s efforts to help domestic violence victims
India to host T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC
India to host T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In