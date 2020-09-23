e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Security guard killed in Greater Noida factory

Security guard killed in Greater Noida factory

cities Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 30-year-old security guard was allegedly beaten to death in a factory in Ecotech I industrial area on Tuesday late night. The motive for the attack, said police, is unknown.

The victim was identified by police by his first name as Sonu, a resident of Dadopur village in Greater Noida. His colleague, 28-year-old Ankit (also identified by his first name), was also injured in the incident.

The attack happened at around 2am, said police.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, said: “Police received information from local people about a clash in the factory premise on Tuesday 2 am. A team from Ecotech 1 police station reached the spot and found Sonu critically wounded. It appeared he was beaten up with rods and some other blunt objects. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.”

Singh said that Ankit had minor injuries. “During questioning, Ankit said that four men had arrived there and attacked him and Sonu. But Ankit’s statements are not coherent. Our investigation found that Ankit was off duty that night. We are investigating why he was at the spot. We also found that Ankit had switched off his mobile phone about 200-meters away from the factory, at 1.10 am,” the DCP said.

Rameshwar Kumar, SHO Ecotech I police station, said that based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, a case has been registered a case against unknown person under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian penal code (IPC).

“There are contradictions in Ankit’s statements. We are scanning footage of CCTV camera from the premise to join the dots. Ankit has been detained for investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the victim’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy.

top news
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
KKR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs
In meeting with CMs, PM Modi eases SDRF cap, gives message to tackle Covid-19
In meeting with CMs, PM Modi eases SDRF cap, gives message to tackle Covid-19
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In