Security guard kills robber in Greater Noida

cities

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:08 IST

Greater Noida: A robber was allegedly shot dead by an armed security guard at a garment export company located in the Sector Ecotech 3 area in the early hours of Monday.

The suspect had trespassed on premises of the company and was trying to steal goods when the guard, Vishnu Dayal, spotted him and opened fire after a warning, the police said.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida Central, said that Ecotech 3 police received information about the shooting at 2.30am. “The security guard informed the police that a robber had trespassed on the premise and he was shot at,” he said.

The DCP said that a police team reached the spot soon after getting the information. “The police team found that the company was closed and two security guards were deployed there. A robber had jumped the company’s boundary wall and was trying to steal valuables. Dayal was patrolling around the building and he spotted the intruder,” Chander said.

Dayal told the police that first he opened fire in the air and asked the robber to go away. “However, the robber tried to attack me with a knife. In my self-defence, I fired two more shots in which he was injured and collapsed,” Dayal said. The security guard then informed his supervisor and the police, the police said.

The suspect was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the DCP said, adding that the body has not been identified yet.

According to the police, the suspect appears to be around 35-year-old. An official from Sector Ecotech 3 police station said that it seems the suspect’s accomplices were waiting outside the building and they fled after hearing the gunshots.

Based on a complaint filed by the security guard, the police have registered a case against the suspect under sections 457 (house trespass or house breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft) of Indian Penal Code.