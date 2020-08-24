e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Security guard’s body found in ditch, cops rule out foul play

Security guard’s body found in ditch, cops rule out foul play

cities Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The body of a 37-year-old security guard was found in a ditch in Greater Noida West on Monday morning. The police suspect it to be a case of an accident.

The victim was identified as Rajesh Trivedi, a native of Sitapur who was living in the Bisrakh area. According to police officials, he worked as a security guard at an under construction site near a residential society in Greater Noida West.

“He had gone missing on August 22. He lived at the site itself. Prima facie it seems that he accidentally fell into the ditch which was nearly 30 feet deep. It is supposed to be a basement,” said Munish Chauhan, station house officer, Bisrakh police station.

The victim’s family had filed a missing person’s complaint on Sunday, the police said.

The police officials said that the victim’s cot was situated right at the edge. “A generator set was also there till a few days ago. Later we found out that the genset had fallen in the ditch itself. It seems that the victim must have fallen into it. His slippers were found near the cot. Due to the rains, the ditch is full of water and his body had floated up when it was spotted today morning,” said Chauhan.

The body was retrieved and sent for an autopsy after which it will be handed over to the family. No complaint has been filed in the case yet, said the police.

top news
UN warns on coronavirus plasma treatment, says ‘still experimental’
UN warns on coronavirus plasma treatment, says ‘still experimental’
‘Must finish in time’: Rajnath Singh reviews defence corridor project
‘Must finish in time’: Rajnath Singh reviews defence corridor project
One dead, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
One dead, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
Only Gandhi family can keep Congress together say Karnataka Congress leaders
Only Gandhi family can keep Congress together say Karnataka Congress leaders
Rhea didn’t even offer condolences to Sushant’s family: lawyer
Rhea didn’t even offer condolences to Sushant’s family: lawyer
Usain Bolt says awaiting results of Covid-19 test, goes into quarantine
Usain Bolt says awaiting results of Covid-19 test, goes into quarantine
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
Republicans nominate Donald Trump for second term, to take on Biden in the fall
Sonia Gandhi to stay on, AICC gets 6 months to find new Congress President
Sonia Gandhi to stay on, AICC gets 6 months to find new Congress President
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In