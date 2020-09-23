Senior citizens held hostage during early morning robbery at Avantika

cities

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:07 IST

Ghaziabad: A gang of four armed robbers allegedly barged into the house of a 65-year-old departmental store owner in Phase 1 of Avantika localiity in the early hours of Wednesday and fled away with ₹80,000 cash, gold jewellery and other valuable items after holding the elderly couple and their 34-year-old daughter hostage for more than an hour in the house.

According to the police, the robbers entered the house after cutting the window grilles. “After entering the house around 2.45am, the robbers overpowered the elderly woman and locked her in a bathroom. Likewise, they overpowered other two members of the family and also held them hostage in other rooms. Then they ransacked the house before fleeing with cash (about ₹80,000), jewellery and items like mobile phones, laptop, among others. The valuation of the stolen items is yet to be done. A wrist watch, suspected to be of one of the robbers, was found left behind,” said Abhishek Verma, superintendent of police (city).

At the time of the incident, the victim, Suresh Mittal, who operates a departmental store in Mahagunpuram, was in the house with his wife Usha, 62, and their daughter Rashi who works as HR manager in Mumbai and had come to her parents’ house in July, the police said. The couple’s son, Mohit, who is a chartered accountant, had returned about 10 days ago to Kolkata where he works.

According to the police, the family had taken up construction at their house in June and the robbers during the incident were repeatedly asking them about money they had kept in the house.

“We have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery). The robbers were in the age group of 25-30 years and stayed in the house till about 4am before fleeing through the railway tracks nearby,” Verma added.

The elderly couple and their daughter, after the robbers left the house, somehow freed themselves up and went up to the roof of the house and alerted neighbours, the police said.

Neighbours said that the senior citizen couple was also taken for medical examination as one of the robbers had put a screw driver into the mouth of Usha Mittal and issued threats. However, the police said that they only threatened the woman with the screw driver.

“The senior citizen couple was taken to hospital for medical examination and returned at 7.15am. A police team had arrived at the spot. Their house is about 50 metres from our home. The faces of the couple were swollen and it seemed that they were beaten up,” said one of couple’s neighbours who wished not to be named.

Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of police (SSP), said that medical examination of the couple was done and women officers also took statements of the two women. “The family has given us a complaint in which they said that four robbers had come. We have deployed teams to crack the case, and robbers will be nabbed soon,” the SSP added.

The teams are also searching for gangs who have recently committed robberies in Hapur and other western UP districts, the police said.