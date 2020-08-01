Serial killer hooch devastates families

cities

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 22:55 IST

TARN TARAN Pain in the stomach, throwing up, and a few hours later death at the local civil hospital on Friday. For Kinder Kaur, 40, and Sona, 16, of Sangha village, 5km from the district headquarters, these are the last memories of Manjit Singh, 45. Manjit was their breadwinner and pulled a rickshaw for a living, despite a disability with his right hand. Kinder and Sona are also polio afflicted.

At last count, Manjit was just one among nearly 90 persons, who have died after consuming spurious liquor in Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts over the past few days.

Manjit had drunk illicit liquor on Thursday night. “As soon as entered home, he threw up and complained of stomach pain. We rushed him to Tarn Taran civil hospital, where he succumbed on Friday morning,” said Kinder. She added, “I and my son were dependent on him. Liquor has destroyed my family, which was already struggling for livelihood.”

Nirvail Singh, a resident of Sangha, said, “Manjit had purchased illicit liquor from Resham Singh’s home in the village itself. Resham also drank from the same lot and he died on Saturday morning. Resham is survived by his four daughters, wife and mother.” He added that the government must give compensation to both families.

KILL ME ALSO, SAYS

WIFE OF LABOURER

Lakhwinder Singh, 55, a labourer of Kang village, falling under Khadoor Sahib sub-division, has left behind his wife Kirandeep Kaur, 50. The couple had no children.

“I married Lakhwinder 30 years ago. We had no children, but we were living happily. Now, the liquor has stolen all my happiness. What will I do by living alone now, I should also die,” said Kirandeep. She alleged that her husband had purchased illicit liquor from Pal Singh and Meek Singh of the village (both brothers).

She added, “Pal Singh and his family have been selling illicit liquor for decades. Villagers had approached the police, but no action was taken. Pal and his family have been protected by Congress leaders of the area.”

Her nephew, Gurpreet Singh, said, “Police and politicians are the real killers of my uncle. If they had acted to stop the selling of hooch, several lives would have been saved.”

3-YEAR-OLD REFUSES

TO LET GO OF PAPA’s PHOTO

Muchhal (Amritsar) Physical challenges were already creating hurdles for him. The only breadwinner in his family, Joga Singh, 32, another victim, was a construction labourer. He aspired for a good life and planned to get a washroom constructed in his house. “My husband rarely partook of liquor earlier, except at weddings. On Wednesday evening, the mason, who was working to build the washroom in our house, asked my husband to bring liquor worth Rs. 20. They drank and he died, ruining my life,” said Paramjit Kaur, who has two kids—son, 7, and daughter, 3.

When this correspondent asked her to show photo of her husband, the daughter did not want to let go of the photo of ‘Papa’. “I don’t how will my sister live, because she is also handicapped. The announcement made by the government to give compensation is not enough, as Rs 2 lakh is small amount. Secondly, a government job should be given to all the kin”, said Manjit Kaur, sister-in-law of Joga Singh.

FARMER’S WIDOW SEEKS

DEATH FOR HOOCH SELLER

Jaswinder Singh, 37, of Muchhal village was a farmer, but the family owned only 3 kanal land. Here too, the sole breadwinner is gone. His wife, Veerpal Kaur, said, “My husband’s death has made my life full of sorrows. My 11-year-old son cannot cultivate. Both are studying yet,” she added. She demanded death sentence for Balwinder Kaur, from whom her husband purchased the poisonous liquor.