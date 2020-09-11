Seven get life term in honour killing case in Haryana

cities

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 20:41 IST

Seven people were sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in Sirsa on Friday in an honour killing case. The court also acquitted four others by considering their time spent in jail as punishment.

Additional sessions judge Chandrahas slapped a fine of ₹10,000 each on the victim’s brother Karan Singh and other relatives Vikas alias Vicky, Mukhtair Singh alias Kaka, Jagtar alias Baba, Butta Singh, his wife Rani Singh and Balbir Kaur, all residents of Darbi village in Hisar. The four accused who have already undergone the punishment are Rani, Baljinder Kaur, Bimla and Hardeep. They have been fined ₹1,000 each.

According to the prosecution, Manmeet Singh of Darbi village ran away and got married to his neighbour Amandeep Kaur on August 10, 2014. “They got police protection on August 15 for seven days. On August 30, the couple was going on a motorcycle and Amandeep was kidnapped by her family, who strangulated her to death,” the prosecution stated.