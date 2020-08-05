Seven held for abducting, robbing father-son near Geeta Colony flyover

cities

Aug 05, 2020

New Delhi

Nearly a fortnight after a father-son duo were abducted from east Delhi’s Geeta Colony and robbed of 4.5 kilogrammes of gold and R14 lakh cash by two men posing as Delhi Police’s crime branch officers, the police on Wednesday said they had arrested seven people, including a dismissed Haryana Police constable, for the crime.

The police recovered two kilogrammes and R35 lakh from the arrested persons. The suspects sold 2.5 kilograms of gold to jewellers in Delhi-NCR and earned nearly R1.25 crore. Two cars used in the crime have been seized, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rajesh Deo aid.

Those arrested were identified as Somveer, the sacked Haryana Police constable, Ajay Kumar, who works at a private security agency, Durga Prasad, who worked as a clerk at an advocate’s office in Dwarka, Chirag Juneja, a diploma holder in pharmacy, Daya Ram Lakra, Pankaj Sharma, and Sunil alias Sunny.

DCP Deo said the father-son duo, who runs a jewellery shop in Chandni Chowk, said in their complaint that on July 22, around 1.30 pm, they were driving home andcarrying 1.503 grams of gold and R4.5 lakh cash in a bag. As they reached the Geeta Colony flyover, a white Swift car intercepted their car, forcing them to stop. A Santro car also came and blocked their vehicle from behind.

Two men with firearms said they were crime branch officers and asked the father-son duo to sit in their car. Thereafter, they kept driving around different roads of the city for nearly an hour and eventually stopped the vehicle on the Outer Ring Road near Burari, the DCP said.

“The suspects forced the father and son out of the car and took their bag containing gold bars and cash. When the son resisted, the suspects hit him with their car, injuring him. A case was registered and during the probe, the complainant later told the police that the men robbed 4.5 kgs of gold and R14 lakh in cash,” added Deo.

During the probe, the investigating team checked CCTV cameras of all the routes and activated their criminal intelligence network, which helped them identify the suspects. The seven suspects were arrested after multiple raids in different parts of the city in the last one week, an officer said.

“The dismissed policeman had impersonated a crime branch officer. The Haryana Police dismissed him during his training period after they verified his antecedents and found he had a criminal case against him,” the DCP said.

The police said they are trying to identify the receivers of the stolen jewellery and recover the remaining money.

In another operation, the crime branch arrested two men and claimed to have solved a four-day-old robbery case. The duo had stabbed a man multiple times and robbed him of R40 lakh near the Geeta Colony flyover in east Delhi. The injured man, Vikas, is battling for his life in a hospital.

The arrested men have been identified as Deepak Kumar and Sandeep Kumar. The police recovered the stolen money, a scooter and mobile phones used by them in the crime.