Seven underpasses, homes, flooded as Gurugram witnesses its worst waterlogging since 2016

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:13 IST

Gurugram: The best laid plans were taken and tossed into the drain on Wednesday as rain fell on Gurugram, the likes of which were seen last in 2016.

The city received 118mm rain -- not unexpected for August -- in around six hours and made a mockery of the drainage system. Seven underpasses were drowned, people living in low-lying houses were forced out and most of the city’s major roads were flooded till late evening.

For Gurugram residents, it evoked memories of the infamous “Gurujam” where commuters were stuck on roads for more than 20 hours in July 2016. In fact, Wednesday received almost double the rain than that fateful day, but this time a repeat was avoided thanks to authorities understanding local drainage issues and taking counter measures and the deployment of first responders -- police and fire personnel -- quickly.

But the “great escape” was by a narrow margin.

Three underpasses on the Golf Course Road at DLF Phase 1, Genpact Chowk, and Bristol Chowk, two in Cyber City next to Shankar Chowk and Cyberhub, two on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway at IFFCO Chowk and Rajiv Chowk were flooded and traffic police closed them off to the public.

The only serious motor victim of the rain seemed to have been driver of a sedan who had to abandon his vehicle on the DLF Phase 1 underpass when water rose suddenly. A video of two persons swimming next to the car went viral over social media.

“The underpasses on Raghavendra Marg have been in use for the last 3/4 years. Until today, we have never experienced water logging of this magnitude,” said a spokesperson for DLF, the caretaker of the underpasses on Golf Course Road and Cyber City. “The intensity of rainfall received this morning was 6-7 times higher than the designed capacity of the master drainage system of Gurugram. Of the seven underpasses on Raghavendra Marg, six are fully operational. The seventh, Arjun Marg underpass in DLF Phase I was severely impacted due to reverse discharge of rain water from the main drainage system. The DLF team along with government authorities are working tirelessly towards making it operational by tomorrow morning.”

Satyawan Samriwal, assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO), said that 11 fire tenders, including four from DLF fire services, were used to drain water from the seven underpasses.

As per fire department officials, rainwater from five out seven underpasses was cleared by 5 pm.

“We had started drainage operations around 11am. The underpasses at IFFCO Chowk, Bristol Chowk, Cyberhub, Genpact Chowk were cleared by 4pm while the underpass at Rajiv Chowk was cleared by 5pm. The underpass at Bristol Chowk we are aiming to clear by 7pm. The underpass in DLF Phase 1, the level of rainwater is extremely high. More than 5 crore kilolitres of rainwater (enough to flood the Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium) is accumulated there, it may take us till tomorrow to clear it,” said Samriwal.

DCP traffic Chander Mohan said that more than 4,000 police personnel were deployed across the city to manage traffic, 20 cranes were used to tow more than 50 vehicles that had broken down at different points of the city.

Mohan said that the Narsinghpur-Hero Honda Chowk stretch on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway was the worst affected, as water rose to more than four feet there, which resulted in the carriageway carrying traffic from Delhi to Manesar slowing significantly.

“The volume of vehicles overall was not high across the city as a result of which we were able to ensure vehicles did not stall at one point but kept on moving at a slow pace. Hence, there were no snarls as such. Besides the expressway, due to the closure of underpasses on Golf Course Road and one at IFFCO Chowk, vehicles had to be diverted via MG Road, due to which there was congestion at the stretch till around 2pm. In other areas, we did not experience much hindrance with regard to traffic movement,” said Mohan.

In several condominiums and residential sectors situated in low-lying areas, such as Belvedere Park in Cyber City, Suncity on Golf Course Road, DLF Phase 1-2, sectors 27, and 28 there was knee-deep rainwater, which not only prevented residents from venturing outside but in some cases flooded ground-floor houses as well.

“Around 11am, such was the extent of rainwater accumulation that the electrical panels were submerged causing the backup power to cut off. We had no electricity till 5 pm. Our vehicles were also submerged and some of them may have developed mechanical issues as well. We reported the issue to our developer following which two motor pumps were used to drain out rainwater. For a couple of hours, we simply couldn’t step outside and were virtually locked in our houses,” said Deepak Malhotra, a resident of Belvedere Park.

“As we are situated next to the foothills of the Aravallis, we always remain vulnerable to waterlogging during monsoon. However, today, the extent was even worse as rainwater entered our homes as well. We placed our carpets, bed sheets, to fill the gap between the door and floor to ensure minimal amount of rainwater enter our houses but it was of little use. After three hours of continuing clearing, with help of buckets and mugs did rainwater finally recede,” said Divya Surekha, a resident of Suncity.

MCG chief engineer Raman Sharma said that the level of rainwater at Najafgarh drain was extremely high, and, as a result, a large portion of Gurugram’s main drain-Badshahpur drain- flowed back on to the roads, leaving the city without any outlet to drain rainwater.

“Overall more than 45 pumps were deployed across various points of the city to drain out rainwater. As per our estimates, the city received more than 130mm of rainfall today. The volume of rain was much higher than usual as a result of which there was severe waterlogging across the city. We initiated combating measures as soon as rains started and in most parts of the city, barring low-lying areas by 6 pm, rainwater was cleared. More than 150 GMDA and MCG officials are still on-ground and efforts are ongoing to for clearing rainwater from remaining areas by midnight,” said Sharma.

Heavy waterlogging is a common occurrence across the city during the monsoon season. VS Kundu, chief executive officer (CEO) of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said that deployment of motor pumps was only a relief measure and until the city’s drainage system is augmented.

“Due to the heavy rain, the city was severely waterlogged. Motor pumps are only relief measures. Increasing deployment of them is not a solution but simply a damage-control measure. The GMDA has done a comprehensive study on the city’s drainage system, we had some measures we wanted to introduce to augment the city’s existing drainage capacity but could not do so due to officials being engaged with Covid-19 counter measures. Until we augment the city’s drain capacity, waterlogging will continue to be a hindrance,” said Kundu.